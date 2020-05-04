Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Role Of Media, Challenge Of Food Security

CNN: What Asian nations know about squashing Covid-19

Jeffrey Sachs, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University (5/3).

Devex: Opinion: Free media can be a life-saver in a pandemic; let’s save it from extinction

James Deane, head of policy at BBC Media Action, and Nishant Lalwani, managing director at Luminate (5/1).

Devex: Opinion: COVID-19 highlights need to boost resilience of Africa’s rural poor

Arun Baral, chief executive officer of HarvestPlus; Aparna Das, technical program manager of the Global Maize Program at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center; and Bill Rustrick, chief executive officer of the Clinton Development Initiative (5/4).

Foreign Policy: Why Herd Immunity Won’t Save India From COVID-19

Devi Sridhar, professor and chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, and Genevie Fernandes, postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Edinburgh (5/2).

The Guardian: The Guardian view on Trump and Covid-19: Americans suffer. Will he?

Editorial Board (5/1).

The Hill: Fixing the global food system after coronavirus

Ruben Echeverría, chair of the Commission on Sustainable Agriculture Intensification (5/3).

The Hill: Pandemic prevention demands more from our federal government

Peter Jenkins, senior counsel at the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (5/2).

National Interest: Foreign Aid is Critical to Stopping the Coronavirus

Michael H. Fuchs, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (CAP); Alexandra Schmitt, policy analyst for human rights, democracy, and development on the National Security and International Policy team at CAP; and Haneul Lee, research assistant for Asia Policy with the National Security and International Policy team at CAP (5/3).

New York Times: In the Race for a Coronavirus Vaccine, We Must Go Big. Really, Really Big.

Susan Athey, economics of technology professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and colleagues (5/4).

New York Times: What the Proponents of ‘Natural’ Herd Immunity Don’t Say

Carl T. Bergstrom, professor of biology at the University of Washington, and Natalie Dean, assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida (5/1).

New York Times: Coronavirus and the Sweden Myth

Ian Bremmer, president; Cliff Kupchan, chair; and Scott Rosenstein, special adviser on global health, all at Eurasia Group (5/4).

New York Times: She Predicted the Coronavirus. What Does She Foresee Next?

Frank Bruni, writer at the New York Times and author (5/2).

POLITICO: The World Order Is Dead. Here’s How to Build a New One for a Post-Coronavirus Era.

Edward Fishman, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and adjunct fellow at the Center for a New American Security (5/3).

Washington Post: This is South Africa’s third major pandemic in 100 years. It has learned its lessons.

Palesa Morudu, writer and director at Clarity Global Strategic Communications (5/1).

Washington Post: The pandemic is a hard enough story for journalists to cover. Leaders like Trump make it harder.

Jason Rezaian, writer for Global Opinions at the Washington Post (5/2).