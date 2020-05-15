Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Global Health Governance, WHO

Devex: Opinion: Now is the time to prioritize mental health

Kirsten Gelsdorf, professor of practice and director of global humanitarian policy at the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, and colleagues (5/15).

Financial Times: Health systems worldwide receive wake-up call

Brooke Masters, opinion and analysis editor at the Financial Times (5/14).

Foreign Affairs: The International Order Didn’t Fail the Pandemic Alone

Thomas R. Pickering, vice chair of Hills & Company, and Atman M. Trivedi, managing director of Hills & Company and adjunct fellow at the Pacific Forum (5/14).

Forbes Africa: Opinion: Without Universal Health Coverage We Are Sitting Ducks When the next Pandemic Strikes

Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator to Kenya (5/13).

IPS: Opinion: Beyond Trump — U.S., U.N. & Global Health Governance

Lawrence Surendra, environmental economist, advisor on the U.N. SDGs, and council member of TSP Asia (5/14).

The Lancet: Reviving the U.S. CDC

Editorial Board (5/16).

The Lancet: Health inequity during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cry for ethical global leadership

David Chiriboga, associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and colleagues (5/15).

The Lancet: Offline: Don’t let COVID-19 divert us completely

Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet (5/16).

Los Angeles Times: Trump is handing anti-vaxxers an invitation to smear coronavirus vaccines

Mariel Garza, editorial writer at the Los Angeles Times (5/15).

New Humanitarian: Coronavirus aid must aim far beyond the short-term health response

Vera Exnerova, Asia regional director at People In Need; Tim Jenkins, country director at People In Need in Mongolia; and Munkhsaruul Mijiddorj, gender adviser at People In Need (5/11).

Newsweek: The World Health Organization is not Salvageable | Opinion

John Yoo, Emanuel S. Heller professor of law at the University of California at Berkeley, visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, and visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, and Robert Delahunty, Le Jeune professor of law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis (5/14).

New York Times: I Live in Sweden. I’m Not Panicking

Maud Cordenius, journalist (5/15).

Project Syndicate: Everyone Wins from Vaccine Cooperation

Susan Athey, professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business; Kendall Hoyt, assistant professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College; and Michael Kremer, 2019 Nobel laureate in economics and professor of developing societies at Harvard University (5/14).

Project Syndicate: Will the Pandemic Set Women Back?

Beth English, director of the Project on Gender in the Global Community at the Liechtenstein Institute on Self-Determination at Princeton University, and Kelly Pike, assistant professor of industrial relations at the School of Human Resources Management at York University (5/14).

Project Syndicate: What AIDS Taught Us About Fighting Pandemics

William A. Haseltine, scientist, biotech entrepreneur, infectious disease expert, and chair and president of ACCESS Health International (5/15).

STAT: Covid-19, a ‘supernova in human history,’ will need multiple perspectives to understand and manage

Vinay Prasad, hematologist-oncologist and associate professor of medicine at the Oregon Health and Science University, and Jeffrey S. Flier, endocrinologist and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School (5/14).

TIME: Why We Need the World Health Organization, Despite Its Flaws

Ian Bremmer, foreign affairs columnist, editor-at-large at TIME, president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, and lecturer of applied geopolitics at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (5/14).