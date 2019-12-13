ECOWAS Court Rules Sierra Leone’s Ban On Pregnant Girls Attending School Discriminatory, Violates Human Rights

The Guardian: Sierra Leone ordered to revoke ban on pregnant schoolgirls

“Pregnant schoolgirls in Sierra Leone will no longer be banned from attending class or sitting exams, after a regional court ordered the immediate overturn of a ‘discriminatory’ policy that has denied tens of thousands the right to finish their education. In a ruling handed down in Nigeria on Thursday, a top regional court found that a 2015 directive barring pregnant girls from attending school amounted to discrimination and a violation of human rights…” (Hodal, 12/13).

Reuters: West African court voids Sierra Leone’s ban on pregnant schoolgirls

“…Sierra Leone’s education minister David Senghe declined to comment on whether the government would respect the ruling. Previous Sierra Leonean governments have ignored decisions by the ECOWAS court. The government has created part-time centers where pregnant girls could study but the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court in Nigeria ruled that this was not sufficient…” (Inveen, 12/13).