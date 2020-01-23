menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

DKT International Leaders Discuss 8 Trends For Reproductive Health In 2020 In Devex Opinion Piece

Jan 23, 2020

Devex: Opinion: Predictions 2020 — what will shape reproductive health issues in the coming year?
Phil Harvey, founder of DKT International and chairman of the DKT board of directors, and Chris Purdy, president and CEO of DKT International

“…We predict the following eight issues and trends in the reproductive health space will impede and facilitate access to and use of contraceptives and safe abortion products and technology … [T]he importance of family planning extends beyond that of its health benefits — it is also critical in empowering women, encouraging self-care and personal responsibility, and improving overall quality of life. These developments will continue to impact women and couples around the world, not only in their ability to easily access contraceptives and health services, but also in the positive shift they create in turning a taboo conversation into a global imperative” (1/22).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.