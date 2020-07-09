menu

Devex Interactive Tracks Funding Commitments For COVID-19 Response

Jul 09, 2020

Devex: Interactive: Who’s funding the COVID-19 response and what are the priorities?
“As we enter the second half of 2020, the need for financial support to respond to and recover from the impact of COVID-19 continues, with almost $20.3 trillion committed, according to an analysis of funding data available through Devex. … Announcements have been tracked between Jan. 1 and July 5, with the data showing how donors are converting these commitments to announcements through awarded contracts, grants, new programs, tenders, and open funding opportunities. For many donors, this is still a work in progress…” (Cornish, 7/5).

Recent Reports

