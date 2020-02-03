Devex Examines Trends In Development Finance For 2020

Devex: What to watch in development finance in 2020

“A number of factors, including the growing interest of private capital in sustainable investing and the Sustainable Development Goals, seem poised to push the development finance industry to change this year, experts tell Devex. Growing corporate interest in sustainability investing, a mounting demand for transparency and a sense of urgency around achieving the SDGs are all spurring some interesting conversations, and potential changes in development finance…” (Saldinger, 1/31).