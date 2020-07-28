menu

Devex Examines Recent AP Article Citing Development Initiatives Analysis On Aid Levels During COVID-19

Jul 28, 2020

Devex: Fact check: Has aid really gone down with the pandemic?
“Last week, an exclusive by Associated Press claimed that aid from top donors is dropping, ‘even as need soars.’ Citing an analysis from Development Initiatives, a respected U.K.-based consultancy, the story claimed that ‘Funding commitments, for the virus and otherwise, have dropped by a third from the same period last year.’ But is that true? … [E]ven assuming the data is accurate, AP’s interpretation is misleading…” (Alcega, 7/27).

