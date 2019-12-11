Devex Examines Reaction To Boris Johnson’s Plan To Merge DFID Under Foreign & Commonwealth Office If Conservatives Win Election

Devex: DFID and FCO draw up plans for a potential merger

“Aid-friendly politicians and civil society groups have urged the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to keep the Department for International Development as a standalone department after rumors circulated that the Conservatives plan to merge DFID with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office if they win a majority in Thursday’s general election. It comes after civil servants from DFID and FCO were asked by the Cabinet Office to put together options for a merger between the two departments, as well as ways they could work more closely together as separate departments, multiple sources told Devex…” (Edwards, 12/11).