Devex Examines Reaction To Boris Johnson’s Plan To Merge DFID Under Foreign & Commonwealth Office If Conservatives Win Election

Dec 11, 2019

Devex: DFID and FCO draw up plans for a potential merger
“Aid-friendly politicians and civil society groups have urged the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to keep the Department for International Development as a standalone department after rumors circulated that the Conservatives plan to merge DFID with the Foreign & Commonwealth Office if they win a majority in Thursday’s general election. It comes after civil servants from DFID and FCO were asked by the Cabinet Office to put together options for a merger between the two departments, as well as ways they could work more closely together as separate departments, multiple sources told Devex…” (Edwards, 12/11).

