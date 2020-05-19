menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Development Professionals Expect Significant, Long-Term Effects Of COVID-19 On Foreign Aid, Development, Devex Poll Shows

May 19, 2020

Devex: Development pros brace for more needs, less money post-pandemic
“Development professionals are expecting cuts to foreign aid funding during and following the coronavirus pandemic — just as it is needed most — according to an exclusive Devex poll. Devex’s weekly COVID-19 Trends Tracker questions hundreds of professionals around the world to understand how the pandemic is impacting the global development sector. Nearly all of those surveyed — 96% — said that the pandemic will have significant and long-term consequences for development…” (Smith/Chadwick, 5/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.