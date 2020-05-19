Development Professionals Expect Significant, Long-Term Effects Of COVID-19 On Foreign Aid, Development, Devex Poll Shows

Devex: Development pros brace for more needs, less money post-pandemic

“Development professionals are expecting cuts to foreign aid funding during and following the coronavirus pandemic — just as it is needed most — according to an exclusive Devex poll. Devex’s weekly COVID-19 Trends Tracker questions hundreds of professionals around the world to understand how the pandemic is impacting the global development sector. Nearly all of those surveyed — 96% — said that the pandemic will have significant and long-term consequences for development…” (Smith/Chadwick, 5/19).