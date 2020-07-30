menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Developing Countries Face ‘Difficult Years Ahead’ As Pandemic Impacts Development Funding, New Report Says

Jul 30, 2020

The Telegraph: ‘Difficult years ahead’ for developing countries as Covid-19 set to trigger a $400bn drop in funding
“Developing countries will have at least $400 billion less to spend on sustainable development, including access to safe water, healthcare, and education, this year and next due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from End Water Poverty and WaterAid. Faced with the dual crises of Covid-19 and climate change, the charities warned that there are ‘difficult years ahead,’ with progress on eradicating extreme poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 set to stall and in many cases reverse unless urgent action is taken…” (Hayes, 7/30).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.