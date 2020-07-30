Developing Countries Face ‘Difficult Years Ahead’ As Pandemic Impacts Development Funding, New Report Says

The Telegraph: ‘Difficult years ahead’ for developing countries as Covid-19 set to trigger a $400bn drop in funding

“Developing countries will have at least $400 billion less to spend on sustainable development, including access to safe water, healthcare, and education, this year and next due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from End Water Poverty and WaterAid. Faced with the dual crises of Covid-19 and climate change, the charities warned that there are ‘difficult years ahead,’ with progress on eradicating extreme poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 set to stall and in many cases reverse unless urgent action is taken…” (Hayes, 7/30).