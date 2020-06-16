menu

Despite Ongoing Global Response To COVID-19, Preparations For Southern Seasonal Flu Must Remain Priority, WHO DG Says

Jun 16, 2020

U.N. News: COVID-19: Preparations for southern flu season must be a priority: WHO’s Tedros
“Despite the ongoing global response to COVID-19, the world cannot lose sight of the significant public health risk posed by influenza, which affects every country every year and takes its own deadly toll, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday. ‘As we enter the southern hemisphere influenza season … we must ensure influenza remains a top priority,’ the agency chief said during his media briefing. ‘Co-circulation of COVID-19 and influenza can worsen the impact on health systems that are already overwhelmed’…” (6/15).

