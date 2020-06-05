COVID-19 Spreads Into LMICs In Middle East, Latin America, Africa, South Asia; Experts Discuss How To Avoid Pandemic Response Pitfalls In Future

New York Times: Coronavirus Rips Into Regions Previously Spared

“For months, one enduring mystery of the coronavirus was why some of the world’s most populous countries, with rickety health systems and crowded slums, had managed to avoid the brunt of an outbreak that was burning through relatively affluent societies in Europe and the United States. Now some of those countries are tumbling into the maw of the pandemic, and they are grappling with the likelihood that their troubles are only beginning…” (Walsh, 6/4).

STAT: How the world can avoid screwing up the response to Covid-19 again

“…STAT … asked 11 experts in infectious disease, epidemiology, and pandemic preparedness how to avoid the mistakes, poor decisions, and incompetence of this spring. We asked them not to invoke magic; advice like ‘develop a vaccine’ is obvious but not very helpful. We also asked them to look forward more than backward; we don’t want to relitigate things like the monthslong shortages of Covid-19 diagnostic tests, President Trump’s cheerleading for unproven (and potentially harmful) treatments, or the demonstrably false assurances by the White House that anyone who wanted a diagnostic test could get one. The experts did take some peeks into the rear-view mirror, since understanding past mistakes can help us avoid repeating them. But for the most part they focused on how to do better next time…” (Begley/Branswell, 6/5).