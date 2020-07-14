COVID-19 Response Should Focus On Most Vulnerable; Women, Girls Face Additional Hardships From Pandemic, U.N. Officials Say

U.N. News: Cities and local government must focus on well-being of people in developing countries

“While the scale and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt in developing and developed countries alike, the president of the U.N. General Assembly maintained on Monday that the response must focus on ‘the two-thirds of the world’s population at risk of being left behind’…” (7/13).

U.N. News: Women and girls deserve more protection in emergencies, U.N. rights council hears

“The collective impact of climate change, COVID-19, and conflict mean that well over 200 million people will likely need humanitarian assistance by 2022, the U.N.’s deputy rights chief said on Monday. Nada Al-Nashif, deputy high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council that the situation is especially worrying for women and girls. They face additional hardships from the pandemic — including sexual abuse — Ms. Al-Nashif warned, particularly those displaced by war…” (7/13).