Chinese President Xi Jinping Visits Wuhan, Proclaims Victory In China’s ‘War’ On Coronavirus

Washington Post: As coronavirus goes global, China’s Xi asserts victory on first trip to Wuhan since outbreak

“Chinese leader Xi Jinping made a surprise visit Tuesday to Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak emerged, as he asserts China’s domestic triumph in its ‘war’ against an epidemic now wreaking havoc worldwide. It was Xi’s first visit to the Hubei provincial capital since the outbreak began, and came after official organs ramped up propaganda touting the Communist Party’s response…” (Fifield, 3/10).

