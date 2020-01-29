menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Chinese Officials Record More Than 6K Coronavirus Cases, Surpassing SARS Cases During 2002-03 Outbreak

Jan 29, 2020

Washington Post: New coronavirus cases in China surpass SARS epidemic as infections grow abroad
“As the total number of people in mainland China infected by the new coronavirus surpasses those stricken by the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, Beijing has shut down schools indefinitely. … The death toll has risen to 132 in China, with 6,078 confirmed cases of infection as of Wednesday evening local time — a day-over-day increase of more than 1,000. Other countries in the region also are reporting more people infected — nearly all of them tourists from China…” (Denyer/Crawshaw, 1/29).

Additional coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak and response is available from AP, Newsweek, POLITICO, STAT, and Washington Post.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.