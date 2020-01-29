Chinese Officials Record More Than 6K Coronavirus Cases, Surpassing SARS Cases During 2002-03 Outbreak

Washington Post: New coronavirus cases in China surpass SARS epidemic as infections grow abroad

“As the total number of people in mainland China infected by the new coronavirus surpasses those stricken by the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, Beijing has shut down schools indefinitely. … The death toll has risen to 132 in China, with 6,078 confirmed cases of infection as of Wednesday evening local time — a day-over-day increase of more than 1,000. Other countries in the region also are reporting more people infected — nearly all of them tourists from China…” (Denyer/Crawshaw, 1/29).

Additional coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak and response is available from AP, Newsweek, POLITICO, STAT, and Washington Post.