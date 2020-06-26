menu

Children Generally Experience Mild Form Of Novel Coronavirus, European Study Shows

Jun 26, 2020

The Telegraph: Children only experience mild form of virus, European study finds
“Children with Covid-19 generally experience only a mild disease and deaths are very rare, according to the first Europe-wide study of children and adolescents with the virus. The study in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Child Health, which included 582 children aged between three days and 18 years old, found that although the majority were admitted to hospital (62 percent), fewer than one in 10 patients required treatment in intensive care (eight percent). Fatalities were also extremely rare, with just four deaths out of the 582 patients — less than one percent. Two of these patients had pre-existing medical conditions…” (Hayes, 6/26).

Additional coverage of the study is available from BBC and TIME.

