CGD Experts Discuss MVAC Blueprint To Create Market For New TB Drugs

Center for Global Development: A Final MVAC Blueprint — and the Start of an R&D Revolution?

Rachel Silverman, policy fellow at CGD, and colleagues discuss the Market-Driven, Value-Based Advance Commitment (MVAC) proposal, “a mechanism to create and guarantee a market for better TB treatment, if and when such a treatment becomes available,” and highlight a blueprint outlining its rationale and basic structure. The authors write, “We believe the MVAC is an innovative mechanism that can help to kickstart the R&D revolution needed to tackle diseases of the poor whilst also creating the beginnings of a marketplace for innovative products in emerging markets. We are proposing first use of this mechanism for new drugs for TB” (2/5).