CFR Expert Examines Trump Administration’s Africa Policy

Apr 07, 2020

Council on Foreign Relations: Trump’s Africa Policy Is Better Than It Looks
John Campbell, Ralph Bunche senior fellow for Africa policy studies at CFR, examines the Trump administration’s approach to Africa. Campbell writes, “U.S. President Donald J. Trump shows little interest in Africa, yet his administration has carried on many of the constructive policies of its predecessors. This continuity is largely due to bipartisanship in Congress and the appointment of capable officials. Still, Washington would benefit from more vigorous planning for increasingly pressing issues on the continent, such as its population boom, insecurity, and the impacts of climate change…” (4/6).

