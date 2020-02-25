CFR Blog Posts Examine Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Outbreak

Council on Foreign Relations: The Coronavirus, Oil, and Global Supply Chains

Amy M. Jaffe, David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment and director of the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), examines the impacts the coronavirus outbreak is having on oil and gas markets, global supply chains, and economies (2/24).

Council on Foreign Relations: African Students in Wuhan Confront Staying Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In this guest post, Alvin Young, a Rangel Fellow and master’s candidate at the Elliott School of International Affairs at the George Washington University, discusses the nearly 5,000 African students stuck in Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak (2/24).

Council on Foreign Relations: The Coronavirus Outbreak Is the Shape of Things to Come

In his weekly column for World Politics Review, Stewart M. Patrick, James H. Binger senior fellow in global governance and director of the International Institutions and Global Governance Program at CFR, examines how development and globalization are driving a new era of infectious disease (2/24).