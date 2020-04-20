CDC’s MMWR Discusses Progress Toward Measles Elimination In Eastern Mediterranean

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Progress Toward Measles Elimination — Eastern Mediterranean Region, 2013-2019

James L. Goodson, senior measles scientist at the Global Immunization Division at CDC’s Center for Global Health, and colleagues discuss measles immunization, surveillance activities, and progress toward measles elimination in the Eastern Mediterranean region (EMR), writing, “To accelerate progress toward measles elimination in EMR, the visibility of efforts to achieve the measles elimination goal must be raised, including the benefits of achieving measles elimination. … To achieve vaccination coverage and equity targets that leave no one behind and accelerate progress toward measles elimination and broader [global] goals, sustained and predictable investments and careful management of the leveraging of the substantial polio eradication infrastructure and resources are critically needed” (4/17).