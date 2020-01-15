menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Brookings Blog Post Discusses Future Of Development, Life Expectancy

Jan 15, 2020

Brookings Institution: Future Development: Living into the 22nd century
In the second part of a four-part blog series on the future of development, Wolfgang Fengler, lead economist for finance, competitiveness, and innovation at the World Bank, discusses life expectancy projections for infants born in 2020 and writes, “We need a better and more dynamic model for predicting at a granular level the risks that individuals will be exposed to most at each stage of their lives, wherever they are” (1/14).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.