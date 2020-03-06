menu

Bloomberg Examines Barriers To HIV, Cancer Treatment Access In Mexico, Implications For Country’s Coronavirus Preparedness

Mar 06, 2020

Bloomberg: Mexico’s Cancer and HIV Patients Hunt for Medicine After AMLO Decree
“…[The Mexican government] has struggled to respond to unusually stark shortages of medicines and medical supplies that are roiling Mexico and driving street protests. The roots of the crisis, by most accounts, were sweeping changes President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered last year to public-health programs in the name of rooting out corruption and cutting costs. The unintended consequences rippling through the system are raising concerns about preparedness for the novel coronavirus; Mexico confirmed its first cases last week…” (Navarro, 3/5).

