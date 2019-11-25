menu

ASTMH Conference Panel Addresses Ebola, History Of Responses To Outbreaks

Nov 25, 2019

American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene: Lessons Learned in 40 Years of Fighting Ebola Outbreaks
In this post, which is part of a blog that covered the proceedings of the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene’s (ASTMH) annual meeting earlier in November, Matthew Davis, science writer from Burness, reports on a panel discussion on Ebola and the history of responses to outbreaks. The panel featured Ebola experts, including ASTMH President-Elect Joel Breman, formerly of the National Institutes of Health Fogarty International Center; Socé Fall, WHO’s assistant director general for emergency response; Natalie Roberts, emergency coordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF); Armand Sprecher, a public health specialist at MSF; Lina Moses, an epidemiologist and disease ecologist at Tulane University; and Daniel Bausch, program chair at ASTMH and with U.K.’s Public Health Rapid Support Team (11/21).

