As COVID-19 Cases Stabilize In Some European Countries, Asia Braces For 2nd Wave; U.N. Human Rights Chief Warns Pandemic Worsening Inequality, Repression

CIDRAP News: Nations eye COVID-19 lockdown extensions as global cases rise

“With COVID-19 activity showing some early signs of stabilizing in parts of Europe, some governments are considering extending their lockdown orders, as cases are still surging or picking up in other parts of the continent. Meanwhile, cases are accelerating in part of Asia, including Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan, and economic leaders are grappling with the pandemic’s economic impact and how to fund the response…” (Schnirring, 4/9).

The Guardian: Global coronavirus cases pass 1.5 million amid fears of second wave of outbreaks

“Confirmed global coronavirus infections have passed the 1.5 million mark, as a new study of containment measures in China suggests that countries preparing to ease their lockdowns will have to continuously monitor potential new cases to prevent a second deadly outbreak. … In the U.S., figures showed that a staggering one in 10 workers — 16.8 million — had lost their jobs in the past three weeks. There are fears that the total could hit 20 million by the end of the month. While countries such as Spain and Italy reported that their rates of infection were beginning to plateau, others reported record one-day rises, including Russia, where the president, Vladimir Putin, warned that the coming weeks would be decisive in the fight against the virus…” (Beaumont, 4/9).

VOA: U.N. Official Says Coronavirus is Worsening Repression and Inequality

“U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet warned the coronavirus pandemic is likely to widen existing inequalities around the world if left unchecked, with the poor, the disabled, the homeless, minorities, women, and elderly among others most at risk. At a virtual meeting, the human rights chief also had stern criticism for governments that she said are using health emergency measures to justify repression and expand their powers…” (Schlein, 4/10).

AP: Africa must not be ‘neglected’ in virus fight, officials say (Anna, 4/9).

Devex: These countries have only a handful of ventilators (Smith, 4/9).

Financial Times: France to reallocate Africa aid money for fight against coronavirus (Aboud/Pilling, 4/9).

New York Times: Coronavirus Finds Fuel in a World of Migrants (Beech, 4/10).

U.N. News: Living apart, ‘we must stand together’ to battle coronavirus pandemic — U.N. rights chief (4/9).

Washington Post: Among the most vulnerable to coronavirus: The tens of millions who carry HIV and tuberculosis (Bearak/Slater, 4/9).

Washington Post: E.U. strikes deal to help hardest-hit countries, as strain of coronavirus threatens to fracture the bloc (Harlan et al., 4/9).