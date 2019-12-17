Article Discusses Health System Strengthening Agenda Setting In Guinea

BMJ Global Health: ‘Never let a crisis go to waste’: post-Ebola agenda-setting for health system strengthening in Guinea

Delphin Kolie with the Centre National de Formation et de Recherche en Santé Rurale de Maferinyah in Forécariah, Guinea, and colleagues address health system strengthening in Guinea following the West African Ebola outbreak. The article’s abstract states, “Guinea is a country with a critical deficit and maldistribution of healthcare workers along with a high risk of epidemics’ occurrence. However, actors in the health sector have missed opportunities for more than a decade to attract political attention. This article aims to explain why this situation exists and what were the roles of actors in the agenda-setting process of the post-Ebola health system strengthening program. It also assesses threats and opportunities for this program’s sustainability. … Domestic policy entrepreneurs must realize that agenda-setting of health issues in the Guinean context strongly depends on the construction of the problem definition and how this is influenced by international actors” (12/15).