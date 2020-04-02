menu

April 2020 Issue Of WHO Bulletin Available Online

Apr 02, 2020

WHO: Bulletin of the World Health Organization
The April 2020 WHO Bulletin features articles on ethical considerations for artificial intelligence in the health sector, including an editorial on balancing the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence in the health sector, a news article about regulating digital health, and a policy & practice piece on defining ethical standards for the application of digital tools to population health research (April 2020).

