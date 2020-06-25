menu

Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Jun 25, 2020

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer
Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 382 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter includes a commentary on the importance of ensuring countries uphold human rights when responding to COVID-19; an article detailing an OIG report that found rising new HIV infections and HIV-related deaths amid a slowing TB case detection rate in Pakistan; and a report on COVID-19’s disruptions on the implementation of Global Fund grants (6/24).

