Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer

Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 377 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features an article on the Global Fund Board’s decision to double funds available for COVID-19-related responses to $1 billion, an article on President Trump’s suspension of U.S. funding for the WHO over the agency’s handling of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a commentary on the COVID-19 pandemic in the context of African health care (4/15).