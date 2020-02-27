Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer

Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 374 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features a news story on the Global Fund Board’s approval of $135.7 million and €25.7 million for 28 grants across 23 countries; a news story on the “top 20” ranking of countries with the largest Global Fund 2020-2022 allocations; and an analysis that shows Global Fund grants’ co-financing was used more to buy commodities than to strengthen health systems (2/26).