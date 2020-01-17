Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer

Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 371 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features articles on the Global Fund Board’s approval of $18.5 million in interventions from the Unfunded Quality Demand (UQD) Register, the addition of five countries to the Global Fund’s 2020 eligibility list, and a report highlighting transition and sustainability issues in the Latin American and Caribbean response to HIV, TB, and malaria (1/15).