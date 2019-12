Aidspan: Global Fund Observer

Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 369 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features articles on the latest actions of the Global Fund’s Board and Office of the Inspector General, and the release of the Fund’s lists for 2020 eligibility and projected transitions from Global Fund allocations by 2028 (12/11).