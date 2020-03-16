menu

African Nations Announce Measures To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Mar 16, 2020

AP: Several African nations roll out measures to fight virus
“Several African countries have announced sweeping restrictions to try to contain the steady spread of the coronavirus, which has reached at least 25 of Africa’s 54 countries. South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, and Mauritania are among the countries that have imposed travel restrictions and closed schools…” (Magome et al., 3/15).

Additional coverage of African nations’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic is available from Reuters and Science.

