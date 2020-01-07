menu

ACSH Blog Post Examines Associations Between Infectious Diseases, Cancer Globally

Jan 07, 2020

American Council on Science and Health: Globally, 12% Of Cancers Are Due To Infectious Disease
Alex Berezow, vice president of scientific communications at ACSH, discusses several of the preventable and/or treatable infectious diseases responsible for causing about 12% of cancer cases worldwide. Berezow concludes, “If we could eliminate or severely curtail these infections — a very realistic goal — then the global cancer incidence rate would fall by roughly 10%. That would certainly constitute a major public health triumph” (1/7).

