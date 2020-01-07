menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Achieving LGBT+ Equality In Aid, Development Requires Change, AidEx Public Relations Manager Writes In WEF Blog Post

Jan 07, 2020

World Economic Forum: ‘All too often LGBT+ people are invisible’: This is what must change
Anastasia Kyriacou, public relations manager at AidEx, discusses the role LGBT+ people play in designing aid and development policies and programs, writing, “For a sector focused on achieving global fairness, aid and development has a long way to go when it comes to LGBT+ equality. … Full inclusiveness requires an effort from the international community to be more innovative than its current approach and work with each population or group individually…” (1/6).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.