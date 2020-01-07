Achieving LGBT+ Equality In Aid, Development Requires Change, AidEx Public Relations Manager Writes In WEF Blog Post

World Economic Forum: ‘All too often LGBT+ people are invisible’: This is what must change

Anastasia Kyriacou, public relations manager at AidEx, discusses the role LGBT+ people play in designing aid and development policies and programs, writing, “For a sector focused on achieving global fairness, aid and development has a long way to go when it comes to LGBT+ equality. … Full inclusiveness requires an effort from the international community to be more innovative than its current approach and work with each population or group individually…” (1/6).