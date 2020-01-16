45M People Facing Severe Food Shortages In Southern Africa, WFP Warns

The Guardian: U.N. sounds alarm over unprecedented levels of hunger in southern Africa

“Southern Africa is in the throes of a climate emergency, with hunger levels in the region on a previously unseen scale, the U.N. has warned. Years of drought, widespread flooding, and economic disarray have left 45 million people facing severe food shortages, with women and children bearing the brunt of the crisis, said the World Food Programme (WFP)…” (McVeigh, 1/16).