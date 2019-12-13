IFRC Scaling Up Efforts, Calling For Funds To Mitigate Food Crises In Southern Africa

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies: Immediate action needed as millions face hunger in Southern Africa, warns the Red Cross

“Hunger is threatening the lives of 11 million people in Southern Africa due to deepening drought and in the region. Red Cross teams across Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia are scaling up their response to emergency and crisis levels of food insecurity. … The IFRC is calling for 7.7 million Swiss francs to mitigate the food crisis in the region. The overall objective of the multi-country Emergency Appeal is to provide immediate food assistance and livelihood recovery support to the most affected households in the targeted communities for a period of 14 months” (12/12).