KFF Analysis Finds That Firearms Were Involved in 79% of Homicides and 55% of Suicide Deaths in 2022

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
A new KFF analysis finds that firearms are involved in the majority of all homicides and suicides in the U.S., playing a role in 79% of homicides and 55% of suicide deaths in 2022, the most recent data available.
The analysis, based on data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also shows that firearm deaths increased sharply over the decade, from 33,563 deaths in 2012 to 48,204 deaths in 2022. Looked at another way, the firearm-related death toll rose from 92 deaths per day in 2012 to 132 deaths per day in 2022, a period marked by increasing public concern about gun violence in the U.S.
Firearms surpassed motor vehicle accidents to become the leading cause of death for young adults (ages 18 to 25) in 2015, and the leading cause of death among children and adolescents (1-17) in 2020. Over half of adults report a gun-related incident personally or among family, according to KFF polling, and one-fifth report the death of a family member due to a firearm.
The new analysis finds overall gun deaths rates rose by 35% from 2012 to 2022, with a sharper rise in firearm homicide rates compared to firearm suicide rates (69% vs. 31%, respectively). While firearm-related homicides have spiked more in recent years, suicides still accounted for a majority (56%) of all firearm deaths in 2022. Cumulatively this translates to nearly 100,000 more firearm suicides compared to homicides over the 2012 to 2022 period (258,062 vs. 164,139).
Other key takeaways include:
The full analysis, as well as other data and analyses related to gun violence in the U.S., is available at kff.org.