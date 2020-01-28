Location: Washington, DC

Status: Full-time

Program Area: Program on Medicare Policy

Position Summary

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism, and communication, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

KFF’s Program on Medicare Policy provides information and analysis on the Medicare program and the population it serves. Current areas of interest include: the growing role of private Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans in Medicare; prescription drug coverage and costs; health care cost affordability challenges and retirement security; issues facing people on Medicare with low incomes and/or significant health needs; access to care; provider payment rates; Medicare savings proposals; and the role of Medicare in the context of broader proposals to establish a Medicare-for-all system or a public option.

KFF is seeking applicants for a Senior Policy Analyst with the Program on Medicare Policy who will be responsible for developing, leading, and conducting research projects and policy analysis related to Medicare, in collaboration with other KFF staff. Qualified applicants should demonstrate strong analytic and communication skills, experience in the field of Medicare policy, and a genuine interest in issues facing older Americans. Applicants should be enthusiastic about the work conducted by KFF and interested in joining a team dedicated to the unique operating style and mission of KFF.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Develop, lead, and conduct Medicare policy analysis to inform current policy discussions, including quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Collaborate with other senior staff in conducting analytic projects, determining programmatic priorities, and developing new initiatives to promote KFF’s Medicare policy agenda.

Manage day-to-day operations of ongoing and new analytic projects.

Write/prepare policy briefs, reports, presentations, and creative visualizations of data (e.g., tables, graphics, interactives, PowerPoint slides) to communicate findings effectively on KFF’s website and through social media.

Collaborate with KFF’s communications team to develop effective and creative strategies to communicate and disseminate the work produced and supported by KFF through social media and other outlets.

External engagement: respond to external inquiries from the media, policymakers, stakeholders, and others in the policy community; present KFF’s work at meetings; engage with the external community on social media.

Collaborate with and supervise policy analysts in conducting policy analysis, and in the preparation of briefs and other KFF products.

Assist in meeting grant objectives, tracking grant performance, and managing grant reporting requirements and deadlines.

Experience and Skills Required

Graduate-level degree in a related field (such as public health, public policy, health policy, health economics), plus at least two years (for applicants with a Ph.D.)/five years (for applicants with a Master’s degree) of related experience.

Substantial knowledge of, and working experience with, federal policy related to Medicare, and familiarity with related policy and program areas (e.g., Medicaid, ACA, long-term services and supports).

Knowledge of/experience with relevant federal agencies related to Medicare (e.g., HHS, CMS, CBO, MedPAC, OMB).

Experience conducting quantitative research and health policy analysis, and analyzing survey and/or claims data and/or other data sources, such as administrative data (enrollment, plan landscape files).

Demonstrated ability to communicate data analysis and research findings clearly through text, tables, charts, and figures.

Demonstrated ability to work independently on concurrent projects and balance multiple priorities, with strong project management skills and a high level of attention to detail.

Ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with internal staff and members of the external policy and research community.

Strong interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work in a highly collaborative environment.

High level of proficiency with Excel and PowerPoint.

Inquisitive, creative, productive, positive-minded, and results oriented.

Additional Skills and Experience Desired

Statistical programming experience in R, SAS, Stata, or similar software.

Professional engagement on social media, particularly Twitter.

Experience with mapping tools (e.g., ArcGIS, Tableau).

Experience with online production tools (WordPress).

This full-time position will be based in KFF’s Washington, DC office, located downtown near Metro Center. Salary will be commensurate with experience. KFF offers an excellent benefits package.

How to Apply

If this opportunity interests you, and you have the requisite experience and qualifications, please email your resume, a cover letter explaining how your background matches the job requirements, and a brief writing sample to jobs@kff.org. Please submit these documents as separate attachments, labeled as “Last Name_First Name_Document Title”, and include “Senior Policy Analyst_Medicare” in the subject line of your email.

KFF has an efficient applicant review process and will contact candidates who have applied for this position and whose qualifications most closely fit the criteria for the job. No phone inquiries, please.

It is the policy of KFF to actively promote a diverse and inclusive workplace in every respect, and to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees in every phase of employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under the law.