Research Assistant

LOCATION: San Francisco, CA

STATUS: Full-Time; Term position; Grant-funded through September 2022 with the possibility of extension

PROGRAM AREA: Program on the Affordable Care Act

KFF (The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation), a non-profit, organization, is a leader in health policy analysis, polling and survey research, health journalism and communication, dedicated to filling the need for trusted information on national health issues. KFF serves as a non-partisan source of facts, information, and analysis for policymakers, the media, the health care community, and the public.

The Program on the Affordable Care Act examines changes in the private insurance market under the ACA as federal and state policymakers implement provisions of the health reform law. The program focuses on the implications for the cost and accessibility of insurance coverage. Through a grant from the Peterson Center on Healthcare, KFF also collaborates on the Health System Tracker, an initiative to measure and track the cost and performance of the U.S. health sector.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Collect and analyze data related to the cost and performance of the U.S. health system.

Develop creative graphics to present complex quantitative information.

Write briefs to communicate information about the cost, quality, and overall performance of the health sector.

Assist with grant management, web site redesign and maintenance, and interactive tool development.

Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree required, with a preference for a degree in health policy, economics, or a related field.

High proficiency in online research, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint required.

Strong writing and quantitative skills required.

Ability to create graphics that communicate complex quantitative information, including experience with graphic design tools required.

Familiarity with basic statistical and economic concepts, including experience programming in R or Stata strongly preferred.

Experience with online production tools (particularly WordPress) preferred.

Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills

Interest in health policy

Ability to work independently

Strong interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work in a highly collaborative environment

KFF staff is currently working remotely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Once the staff is able to return to the office, this full-time position will be based in KFF’s San Francisco, CA headquarters. This position is grant-funded through September 2022, with the possibility of extension if funding is available. Salary will be commensurate with experience. KFF offers an excellent benefits package.

How to Apply:

Please send your resume, cover letter, contact information for three references, a writing sample, and an example of your ability to translate quantitative information into graphical form labeling your documents “Last Name_First Name_Document Title.” Please write “SF Program on the ACA” in the email heading. No phone inquiries please.

KFF is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider for employment all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, veteran status, arrest or conviction records, or other categories protected under law.