Arkansas Women's Healthcare Access & Utilization Data

Rates of cancer screenings, HPV vaccination, provider visits

Share of Women Ages 18 and Older Who Did Not See A Doctor in the Prior 12 Months Due to Cost, by Race/Ethnicity, 2022

AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. “NSD” – not sufficient data.

Share of Women Ages 18 and Older Who Do Not Have A Personal Doctor or Health Care Provider, by Race/Ethnicity, 2022

Women Ages 40 and Older Who Report Having a Mammogram in Prior Two Years, 2020

HPV Vaccination Coverage Among Teens Ages 13-17, 2021

HPV Up-to-Date includes those with ≥3 doses, and those with 2 doses when the first HPV vaccine dose was initiated prior to age 15 years and there was at least 5 months minus 4 days between the first and second dose.