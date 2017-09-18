menu

Compare Proposals to Replace The Affordable Care Act

Published: Sept 18, 2017

In 2017, President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress unsuccessfully pursued several efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.  How did their replacement proposals compare to the ACA? How did they compare to each other?

Plans available for comparison:

