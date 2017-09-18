Compare Proposals to Replace The Affordable Care Act

Published: Sept 18, 2017
In 2017, President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress unsuccessfully pursued several efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. How did their replacement proposals compare to the ACA? How did they compare to each other?
Plans available for comparison:
- Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson Amendment – Updated 9.25.17 (PDF)
- The Health Care Freedom Act, 2017 (PDF)
- The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (PDF) – Updated 7.20.17
- Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act of 2017 (PDF)
- The American Health Care Act, as passed by the House of Representatives on May 4, 2017 (PDF)
- The Affordable Care Act, 2010 (PDF)
More plans for comparison:
- Restoring Americans’ Healthcare Freedom Reconciliation Act of 2015 (PDF)
- Rep. Tom Price’s Empowering Patients First Act, 2015 (PDF)
- House Speaker Paul Ryan’s A Better Way: Our Vision for a More Confident America, 2016 (PDF)
- Sen. Bill Cassidy’s Patient Freedom Act, 2017 (PDF)
- Sen. Rand Paul’s Obamacare Replacement Act, 2017 (PDF)
- House Discussion Draft, February 10, 2017 (PDF)