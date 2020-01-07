Tracking Section 1332 State Innovation Waivers

Through Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), states may apply for waivers to alter key ACA requirements in the individual and small group insurance markets. States can use the flexibility granted by 1332 waiver authority to shore up fragile insurance markets, address unique state insurance market issues, or experiment with alternative models of providing coverage to state residents. While the ACA provides states with flexibility to alter certain provisions using 1332 waiver authority, it establishes guardrails that limit the extent of the changes states may make. The current statutory language requires that state waiver applications must demonstrate that the innovation plan will provide coverage that is at least as comprehensive in covered benefits; at least as affordable (taking into account premiums and excessive cost sharing); cover at least a comparable number of state residents; and not increase the federal deficit. The ACA requirements states may seek to waive using Section 1332 authority include:

Individual and employer mandates;

Essential health benefits (EHBs);

Limits on cost sharing for covered benefits;

Metal tiers of coverage;

Standards for health insurance marketplaces, including requirements to establish a website, a call center, and a navigator program; and

Premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions.



Additionally, states may request an aggregate payment of what residents would otherwise have received in premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions, referred to as subsidy pass-through funding. States may not waive certain provisions through section 1332, including guaranteed issue, age rating, and prohibitions on health status and gender rating. While states can submit 1332 waivers in conjunction with Medicaid waivers (under Sec. 1115 of the Social Security Act), 1332 waivers cannot be used to change Medicaid program requirements. To date, most states have sought 1332 waivers to implement reinsurance programs to lower premiums in the marketplaces. However, new guidance and waiver concepts issued by the Trump administration in 2018 encourage states to use 1332 waiver authority to make broader changes to insurance coverage for their residents. The map below shows the status of 1332 waivers requested by states.

Additional details on state waivers are provided below.

Approved Waivers

Alaska Description Allow federal pass through funding to partially finance the state’s Alaska Reinsurance Program (ARP). The ARP would fully or partially reimburse insurers for incurred claims for high-risk enrollees diagnosed with certain health conditions. Date Submitted December 29, 2016 Date Approved July 7, 2017 Source Alaska 1332 waiver application and Waiver approval letter.