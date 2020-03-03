The ACA at 10: What We’ve Learned from the States and How the 2020 Elections Could Shape the Future

On Wednesday March 18, the Kaiser Family Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy will hold a public forum to explore state experiences under the Affordable Care Act and how the 2020 elections could shape the future of state health reform.

The event will feature two panel discussions examining the ACA’s impact on states and potential changes on the horizon. The first panel includes officials from five states and will explore how states approached the ACA initially, what they have learned, what challenges they see on the horizon, and how they might address them. The second panel will examine the 2020 presidential candidates’ health plans and assess the opportunities and concerns for states seeking to improve access to, and affordability of, coverage and care for their residents. The forum will take place from 9:30 to Noon ET at KFF’s Barbara Jordan Conference Center in Washington.

Participants include:

Drew Altman , KFF President and CEO

, KFF President and CEO Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Cindy Gillespie, Arkansas Health and Human Services Secretary

Arkansas Health and Human Services Secretary Ed Haislmaier , Heritage Foundation Senior Research Fellow

, Heritage Foundation Senior Research Fellow Peter Lee, Covered California Executive Director

Covered California Executive Director Larry Levitt , KFF Executive Vice President for Health Policy

, KFF Executive Vice President for Health Policy Cindy Mann, Partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips Rachana Pradhan , Kaiser Health News correspondent, KFF

, Kaiser Health News correspondent, KFF Trish Riley, NASHP Executive Director

NASHP Executive Director Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary

Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Molly Voris, Washington State Senior Policy Advisor for Public Health and Health Care

When:

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

9:30 a.m. – Noon ET (Registration and breakfast begin at 9 a.m.)

Where:

Barbara Jordan Conference Center

KFF

1330 G Street NW, Washington DC

(one block west of Metro Center)

RSVP:

Please register online to attend this event in person.