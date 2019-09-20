menu

Where Do the Democratic Candidates Stand on Health Reform?

This slideshow highlights where the leading Democratic presidential candidates stand on Medicare and a public option and some key differences across plans.
Health Policy Resources for Covering the Democratic Presidential Primary Debates

Public Opinion on Single-Payer, National Health Plans, and Expanding Access to Medicare

Compare Medicare-for-all and Public Plan Proposals

10 Key Questions on Public Option Proposals

70%
say it’s “very important” that the ACA provision barring insurers from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions remain in effect. (April 2019)
51%
say they support a Medicare-for-all plan that would cover all Americans. (July 2019)
55%
of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they prefer building on the ACA to replacing it with a national Medicare-for-all plan. (July 2019)
65%
favor having a government-administered health plan that would compete with private health insurance plans and be available to all Americans. (July 2019)
