Key polling data examining the favorability of the ACA and its provisions, including protections for people with pre-existing conditions and the law’s individual mandate penalty, which Congress eliminated effective in 2019.
This interactive map shows the status of all Section 1332 waivers requested by states to alter key ACA requirements in order to shore up fragile insurance markets, address unique state market issues, or experiment with alternative coverage models.
This analysis finds 28% of uninsured individuals who could shop on the ACA Marketplace, or 4.7 million people, are eligible to purchase a bronze plan in 2020 without paying a premium after tax credits.
Health Reform Polling
Latest Polling
70%
say it’s “very important” that the ACA provision barring insurers from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions remain in effect. (April 2019)
51%
say they support a Medicare-for-all plan that would cover all Americans. (July 2019)
55%
of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they prefer building on the ACA to replacing it with a national Medicare-for-all plan. (July 2019)
65%
favor having a government-administered health plan that would compete with private health insurance plans and be available to all Americans. (July 2019)