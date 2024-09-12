Polling Insights:

While a large share of the public correctly views the false claim that “the measles vaccine is more dangerous than the disease itself” as definitely false, KFF polling from February 2024 finds that most adults express some uncertainty when it comes to this claim. More than half of U.S. adults say this claim is either “probably false” (41%) or “probably true” (16%). Few (3%) believe it is “definitely true,” while about four in ten (38%) are confident that the claim is “definitely false.” (Figure 1). Additionally, there are partisan divides when it comes to definitively identifying the claim as false, with Republicans being less likely to do so. Notably, a quarter of parents of children under the age of 18 say that the false claim that the measles vaccine is more dangerous than the measles infection is definitely or probably true.



The 2023 KFF Health Misinformation Tracking Poll Pilot found similar results for the claim that “The measles, mumps, rubella vaccines, also known as the MMR vaccines, have been proven to cause autism in children.” While most Americans do not believe the statement, the bulk of the public is uncertain, with 43% saying it is “probably false” and 20% saying it is “probably true.” About a third of the public (32%) identify the claim as being “definitely false.” This highlights the ongoing confusion and hesitancy many people face when navigating vaccine misinformation. Partisan differences also emerged on this question with Republicans (33%) being more likely than independents (18%) and Democrats (15%) to say that this statement is definitely or probably true.

Large shares of parents also express uncertainty about whether MMR vaccines have been proven to cause autism in children with a quarter of parents (25%) saying that claim is “probably true” while four in ten parents say it is “probably false.” (Figure 2).