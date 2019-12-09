menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Surprise Bills Vary by Diagnosis and Type of Admission

Karen Pollitz, Matthew Rae , Cynthia Cox , and Nisha Kurani
Published: Dec 09, 2019

A new issue brief looks at the prevalence of potential surprise medical bills based on patient diagnosis, emergency visits, and type of inpatient admission. Using claims data from large employer health plans, the analysis finds that patients who may be at higher risk of surprise medical bills include those admitted for surgery (including mastectomies), heart attack patients, and people admitted for mental health and/or substance abuse treatment.

The brief follows an earlier analysis that examined how often patients get hit with surprise medical bills, what circumstances tend to give rise to them and what policy proposals are currently being considered to protect consumers from this problem.

The analysis is part of the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.