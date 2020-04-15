menu

How Health Costs Might Change with COVID-19

Cynthia Cox , Robin Rudowitz , Tricia Neuman , Juliette Cubanski , and Matthew Rae
Published: Apr 15, 2020

As the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the United States, private health insurers and government health programs could potentially be burdened with higher health care costs. However, the extent to which costs grow, and how the burden is distributed across payers, programs, individuals, and geography are still very much unknown.

A new issue brief, available in full on the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker, explores some of the factors driving health costs upward and downward, as well as some special considerations for private insurers, Medicare, and Medicaid programs.

