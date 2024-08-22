Beyond Cost, What Barriers to Health Care do Consumers Face?

High cost-sharing and expenses not covered by insurance leave some people with expensive medical bills. But costs are not the only barriers to health care access.

According to KFF’s new analysis, many adults can face logistical barriers to care, like work schedules or finding a doctor in network or appointment. In 2022, about 1 in 5 adults under age 65 experienced at least one barrier to accessing care aside from cost.

The full analysis and other data on health costs are available on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.