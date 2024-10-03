menu

General Enrollment Information

How can I compare my Medicare coverage options?

You can compare your Medicare coverage options using an online searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website that allows users to compare Medicare coverage options, including Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Part D plans, and Medigap supplemental policies. You can get information about the coverage, costs, and benefits of different plan options in your area using the Medicare coverage comparison website. You can also enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan or a Medicare Part D plan on the Medicare coverage comparison website. You can also get information about Medigap supplemental policies on the Medicare.gov website, but you cannot enroll in a Medigap policy directly. To enroll in a Medigap policy, you need to contact the insurance company directly.

