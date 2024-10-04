menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medicaid and Other Low-Income Assistance

My mom is an 83-year-old widow with an income of about $12,000 and almost no savings. She is covered by Medicare. Does she qualify for any financial assistance with her Medicare coverage?

Your mom might qualify for Medicaid under current eligibility rules, if her income and assets are low enough. Under the current rules, Medicaid helps many low-income people on Medicare with their Medicare premiums and cost-sharing requirements, and may also cover some benefits that are not covered by Medicare, such as dental services and long-term services and supports. Your mom might also qualify for extra financial assistance to help with the cost of Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. To find out if she qualifies for these programs, you can contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state, the State Medical Assistance Office (for Medicaid), or the Social Security Administration (for Part D extra help). The Medicare website provides links and phone numbers for these and other organizations.

View all questions about Medicaid and Other Low-Income Assistance

Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.